MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that happened late Saturday morning.

According to a release, troopers with the Lima Post responded to the intersection of State Route 309 and County Road 15 in Hardin County around 11:15 a.m.. One driver was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on State Route 309. Another driver was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla northbound on County Road 15. The driver of the Corolla failed to stop at the intersection stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by the other vehicle.

Per the release, both drivers were sent to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the Corolla is currently in critical condition. The road was closed for three hours due to the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing.