FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When you think of Savor Fort Wayne, you think savory, not sweet. However, Oh Five Scoop Shop is dishing out some ice cream deals over the 12 days.

WANE 15’s Eva Hallman talks with Molly Jordan, owner and operator of Oh Five Scoop Shop on what they are offering.

Savor Fort Wayne offerings, courtesy of Oh Five Scoop Shop

From dessert parfaits to an ice cream flight there is something for everyone. Located on 1937 E State Blvd this locally owned business has participated in Savor Fort Wayne for three years.

Savor Fort Wayne is from January 17th – January 28th and has over 80 different restaurants participating with special menu items.

Over 60 restaurants are providing select three-course meals at value prices. Consumers are invited to try something new and explore local offerings.

Check out the full list of all the restaurants participating and their specialty menus on Visit Fort Wayne.