FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Within the past year, organizations and officials in Fort Wayne have worked to bring more affordable housing options to the Summit City, and one member of Fort Wayne City Council has plans to continue those efforts.

In December 2022, an ordinance introduced by Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers that aims to incentivize affordable housing development throughout the city instead of just within “economically disadvantaged targeted areas” (EDTA) passed through City Council.

“This really helps us attract quality, affordable housing developers to the city of Fort Wayne,” Chambers told WANE 15 last year.

Chambers told WANE 15 Thursday that Keller Development Inc. is working on two projects that are taking advantage of the tax abatements offered by the ordinance, with one of the projects being a collaboration with Brightpoint – a nonprofit which aims to help people find a way out of poverty.

“If you’re an affordable housing developer, having these tax abatements really help you in the long run to be able to successfully develop these projects,” Chambers said.

Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA) CEO George Guy also talked about the importance of dispersing affordable housing throughout the city.

“Fort Wayne is one of the most affordable places to live in the country, we know that, but it’s also growing,” Guy said. ” So when it’s growing in certain parts of town, folks can’t afford to live there, and we want to make sure that everything is keeping up with that. We want to make sure that we’re able to provide to have enough housing for people to really get into with the competitive market because we like to see growth.”

Guy told WANE 15 one major issue the FWHA deals with when trying to provide people with affordable housing is finding enough landlords willing to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, a federal program formerly referred to as Section 8.

“We have a bunch of good landlords in our programs and our Housing Choice Voucher Program, [but] the problem is getting more and convincing those that are not participating in some of our programs of what are some of the opportunities that are available to them,” Guy said.

Overall, both Chambers and Guy want to offer the opportunity for people to find adequate housing that all people can afford, whether it is through renting or homeownership.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, the housing prices in Fort Wayne are going up and they are going up rapidly, so we want to make sure that we are leveling the field for all families and single people to be able to purchase a home,” Chambers said. “Homeownership should not be a luxury, it should be a right for everybody to have that opportunity, and quality homeownership is very important.

In addition to her 2022 affordable housing ordinance, Chambers plans to introduce another ordinance at the next meeting that aims to provide a 5-year tax abatement for people who buy certain homes within an economically disadvantaged areas.

“Rent payment can be equivalent to having a mortgage, so why not create an atmosphere and an environment, especially in our underserved areas, where you can buy a home or rehab a home and have a property tax abatement for five years, which helps a new homeowner get used to that initial shock of owning a home and having to pay your property taxes twice a year,” Chambers said.

The proposed ordinance will go before a vote Tuesday where City Council would need to vote in favor of introducing the ordinance for it to possibly receive final passage at a future meeting.