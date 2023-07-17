FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sexual abuse allegation made against a former Fort Wayne priest who died in 2022 has been found “credible,” according to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The Diocese recently learned of an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor made against Father Jan Klimczyk, who served at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, as well as a church in Albion and Huntington.

As a result, Klimczyk has been placed on the Diocese’s list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Officials did not provide any details regarding the “credible” allegation, and the Diocese said it would be “inappropriate to make further comment on this matter at this time.”

Klimczyk died in August 2022 after being hit and killed while riding a bike in South Bend.