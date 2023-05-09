FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Federal authorities are investigating what happened to roughly $400,000 of funds that went missing from First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Wayne, according to recent letters church officials sent to parishioners.

The letters, obtained by WANE 15, say the money was likely misappropriated over an extended period of time by someone no longer working at the church, which is located at 300 West Wayne Street across from the Main Branch of the Allen County Library.

No charges have been filed in connection with the missing funds thus far.

“First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne is cooperating with law enforcement in an ongoing investigation into misappropriation of funds,” church officials said in a statement to WANE 15 on Tuesday. “Because of that, it would be inappropriate to make further comment at this time.”

In one letter sent to church members dated Feb. 9, church officials lay out that law enforcement had been notified about the misappropriation of funds.

They also noted in the letter their plans to prosecute parties involved in the likely embezzlement and that the person thought responsible no longer worked at the church. That letter also said the church would recover at least a portion of the loss.

“We ask you to pray for church leadership, for the wrongdoer and the confused thinking that accompanies such an act, and for your church during this difficult time,” the letter said.

Another letter, dated April 11, said the investigation and recovery efforts were progressing.

The insured portion of the loss at that time was also ready to be released to the church, which equaled about 60 percent of the funds stolen.

“The amount of missing funds is believed to be approximately $400,000 and the amount of the insurance recovery is $250,000,” the letter said. “The Church will decide what legal action to take regarding the balance of the loss once the investigation is concluded.”

That letter also stated that the case had been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that the FBI was involved.