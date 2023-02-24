LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A propane truck rolled over in LaGrange County Friday morning, resulting in residents from 16 homes being told to evacuate, according to LaGrange County officials.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., an Amerigas propane truck crashed and rolled over onto its side in the 2400 block of state Route 3.

An investigation showed there was not an active leak from the tank, but due to the possible dangers associated with moving the truck, authorities decided to contact all residents within a half mile radius of the crash and ask them to evacuate the area, said Bill Moor, director of LaGrange County Emergency Management.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office determined there were 16 homes within the half mile radius and attempted to contact everyone who live in those homes.

Eventually, authorities were able to move the truck to an upright position and confirmed propane was not leaking from the truck before telling nearby residents there was no threat in the area.