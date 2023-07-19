Officials celebrate the grand opening of Dupont Meadows in northwest Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and Next Chapter Neighborhoods celebrated the grand opening of Dupont Meadows, a rental home neighborhood in northwest Fort Wayne.

Dupont Meadows offers 250 single-family rental homes with either one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom options.

Next Chapter Neighborhoods has also worked on similar neighborhoods in South Carolina and Georgia.

Shane Malek, executive vice president at Next Chapter Neighborhoods, said rental home neighborhoods are more common in the southeast portion of the U.S. than the Midwest, but officials felt that Fort Wayne was a smart place to add one.

“Fort Wayne offers a stable economy and high quality of life,” Malek said. “We are investing $57 million at Dupont Meadows, which tells you how bullish we are on Fort Wayne.”

Dupont Meadows is located at 2131 Sweet Breeze Way, which is just west of the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads.

Those interested in renting a home at Dupont Meadows can apply online.