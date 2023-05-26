RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has released details on the funeral services for a fallen firefighter from Randolph County.

Kyle Osgood, 29, died Thursday in a tanker truck crash while heading toward a barn fire in Randolph County, according to the IDHS.

Both the viewing and the funeral will be held at Monroe Central Jr/Sr High School, with the viewing happening from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 30 and the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. on May 31.

Oswald served at the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, and the IDHS said Oswald’s family has a “rich tradition” at the fire department, with Oswald’s grandfather once serving as fire chief.