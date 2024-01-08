MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man has died after being struck by a vehicle while he was biking early Monday morning.

According to a press release by the Marion Police Department, 76-year-old Norman Forbes was biking south in the 500 block of South Butler Ave, crossing the bridge.

A little after 7:30 a.m. on January 8th, a vehicle was traveling southbound crossing the bridge, and struck Forbes from behind. This sent Forbes off his bike and onto the ground.

Officers report that the vehicle left the area of the incident. Forbes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of death is pending as officers continue to investigate the incident. The release states that at this time there is no information on the suspect vehicle or operator of the vehicle.

The Marion Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at (765)-662-9981 (Grant County Dispatch), message the Marion Police Facebook Page or Crime Stoppers at (765)-662-8477 www.p3tips.com.