INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died following a hit-and-run on the east side Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection East 34th Street & North Leland Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in the street. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Preliminarily, officers believe the man was on a bike heading eastbound on East 34th Street when he was struck by a vehicle which was also going eastbound and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.