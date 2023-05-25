ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County officers are investigating a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured Thursday morning.

A release from the sheriff’s department said a stabbing victim walked into a local hospital just after 6 a.m. The woman had multiple stab wounds and lacerations, and is in serious condition but is stable, police said.

Officers determined the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Benwell Place in southern Allen County. Detectives are trying to figure out what happened, and are working to identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.