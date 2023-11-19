FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday at approximately 11:51 a.m. to the area of Babcock and Winchester Road regarding a fight. Initial reports stated several people were fighting and a car was repeatedly ‘banging into a house’.

The caller stated that someone had been hit by the car and that the vehicle was attempting to run over the officer who had responded to the scene. As a result, the officer on the scene discharged his weapon, striking the driver.

The officer and other persons on scene were not injured and there is no further threat to public safety. No condition on the driver has been confirmed at this time. Multiple individuals involved in the incident were detained and are being interviewed.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Fort Wayne Police Dept, Indiana State Police and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Winchester Road between Babcock and Godfrey Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic for the next several hours.