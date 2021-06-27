Officer-involved shooting in Columbus leaves suspect in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) -A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 4 a.m., a homeowner, who was out of town on vacation, noticed security footage showing an unknown person on his property. The homeowner contacted 911 to report the suspicious activity.

Just one minute after a police officer arrived to the house, the officer reported that shots had been fired, according to police. The officer requested an ambulance to provide medical care to the suspect.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery and is believed to be in critical condition. The officer was not injured in the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Indiana State Police say they will continue to investigate.

Investigators will release the name of the suspect when the information is available. The name of the officer involved in this incident may be released after the incident is further inspected.