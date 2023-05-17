(CBS) A sheriff’s deputy pulled off a PIT maneuver to stop a speeding motorist in northeast Georgia last week, the county sheriff’s office said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a driver in a white BMW passed one of its deputies on the opposite side of the road on Canton Highway in Cummings, Georgia, shortly after midnight on May 11.

The driver was traveling 87 mph in a 45-mph zone, it explained, and “rapidly accelerated and began fleeing from the deputy,” who had pulled a U-turn to pursue the car.

A chase ensued, at times reaching 140mph, the sheriff’s office said.

“As the BMW approached Chamblee Gap Road the car decreased speed due to the curves of the road and allowed the deputy to safely perform a PIT maneuver,” cutting off the fleeing vehicle.

The driver was found to be 19 years old – too young to be driving after midnight – and has been charged with a felony, the sheriff’s office said.