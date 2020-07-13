Office building near Parkview RMC damaged by fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A professional office building near Parkview Regional Medical Center is badly damaged, after a fire Monday morning.

It started shortly before 3 a.m., in a building off New Vision Drive between Parkview Plaza Drive and Diebold Road. That’s just east of the hospital.

When fire crews got there, flames were coming from the roof. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt. The building’s interior and attic space was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were assisted by Huntertown Fire Department, Northeast Fire Department, Parkview Police, Allen County Sheriff Deputies, NCE and Allen County Building Department.