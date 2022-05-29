INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The day has finally come. It’s time to go racing, as the 106th running of the Indy 500 starts Sunday.

200 laps at the racing capital of the world will determine the newest Indy 500 champion.

If you’ve never been to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or to the 500 race, two words that describe it are electricity and excitement. From the moment you step foot inside the track, a rush of excitement fills your body.

The gates opened at 6 a.m., and fans are racing to their seats to get ready for the competition. Among the exciting activities, this is the first time since COVID-19 the track is hosting all the events that lead up to the race, like the snake pit, concerts, and everything at full capacity this year.

The green flag starts the race at 12:45 p.m.