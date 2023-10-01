FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews will close the northbound off-ramp at mile marker 305 on October 4 to complete concrete replacement and joint repair construction taking place on I-69. The closure is expected to last until October 13. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Drivers looking to access S.R. 14/Illinois Rd. from northbound I-69 should continue north to the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange, exit 309, use the ramps to connect with southbound I-69 and then utilize the southbound I-69 exit to S.R. 14/Illinois Rd., or seek an alternate route.