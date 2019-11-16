Off-duty trooper, officers rescue child from retention pond

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A trooper with Indiana State Police and two officers with the Winona Lake Police Department are being praised for their actions after rescuing an 11-year-old boy from drowning in a retention pond.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 15 around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 325 East and Wooster Road.

According to Indiana State Police, trooper Jacob Bill was off duty when decided to help an officer who had driven by with his lights and siren on.

Police say Bill and the responding Winona Lake officer stopped just past the intersection and ran to a retention pond where several adults were yelling, “Over here.”

That was when Bill and the officer saw a child nearly 25 yards out in the water who had fallen through the thin ice.

Bill jumped into action and ran into the water and swam out to the boy.

Police say the trooper was able to grab the boy by the collar and was assisted by the officer who also jumped in when the two got caught up in the broken ice.

Another responding officer was able to help from shore and got all three out of the water.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where was treated and released. Police say another child that had also been playing on the ice was able to get out of the water on his own prior to officers arriving.

Trooper Jacob Bill said, “I was just glad that I was in the right place at the right time.”