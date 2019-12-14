Odd Fellows property torn down to make way for downtown complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Independent Order – Odd Fellows building has come down to make room for a new five-story mixed-use building in downtown Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 News first reported in May, 2018 that discussions were happening for the construction of the Ashberry building, located between Main and Berry Streets, which would include office and parking space.

Plans show a proposed parking garage that would include more than 350 spots and commercial space.

The project has meant the demolition of the Independent Order – Odd Fellows, also known as Harmony Lodge 19, along Berry Street and a small garage behind it.

On Saturday, styrofoam could be seen in the facade as crews worked to demolish the building.

Here’s what the Ashberry building will look like: