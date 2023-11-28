LUDINGTON, Mich. (WANE) It may take weeks or even months before we know what caused the plane crash that killed a Steuben County couple in Michigan this past weekend.

Randy Strebig, 60, and his 43-year-old wife Allison Wheaton died Sunday when their Socata TBM 700 aircraft crashed and caught fire about 10 a.m. near the Mason County Airport. The couple’s two dogs also died in the crash. Both Strebig and Wheaton were certified pilots according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the plane was headed to Angola. An Associated Press story erroneously reported that the plane was headed to Albuquerque. It’s not clear who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted an Accident and Incident Notification Notice on Monday. Under the description heading, the notice reads, “Aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and post crash fire.”

The notice also indicates the crash happened during the initial climb. That means the plane had taken off to an altitude of 35 feet above the runway and had entered the initial climb phase which is described by the Commercial Aviation Safety Team and the International Civil Aviation Organization as being From the end of the Takeoff subphase to the first prescribed power reduction, or until reaching 1,000 feet above the runway elevation or the VFR (visual flight rules) pattern, whichever comes first.

The NTSB sent an investigator to the scene Monday to begin documenting the crash site and to examine the aircraft, which will be recovered and moved to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The following information regarding the investigation was provided to WANE 15 by the NTSB

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.

A preliminary report will be available within 30 days.

The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.