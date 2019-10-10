Billy Joel to perform at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The Piano Man himself is going to Notre Dame.

Billy Joel will perform at Notre Dame stadium on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 18.

“As we continue to work to bring world class events to Notre Dame and the greater South Bend/Elkhart region, we are excited to have Billy Joel play for his first time at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, 2020,” said Micki Kidder, Vice President for University Enterprises and Events at Notre Dame.

The show will mark the third time Billy Joel will visit Notre Dame, but the first inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Billy Joel has sold 150 million records over the past 25 years. With 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, he’s the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist.