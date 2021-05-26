Notre Dame announces plans for full capacity at football games this fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) With ticket sales starting this week, the University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday it plans to have full capacity at all seven home football games this fall.

The university indicated the decision was made following consultation with the St. Joseph County Health Department. All students and staff are required to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year and those attending games are encouraged to be vaccinated.

We’ve waited a long time to say this…



… welcome home, #NDFamily.



☘️ All 77,622 seats open, intending for Notre Dame Stadium to be full capacity

￼🥁 Outdoor traditions will resume (yes, this means tailgating!)



🔗 https://t.co/OqSgN9nwFw

🎟 https://t.co/YnwKSspVpF#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Lmgq26JG5l — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) May 26, 2021

“In addition to a full capacity crowd, we are optimistic that conditions will allow us to resume outdoor game-day traditions, such as tailgating, football player walk, Midnight Drummers Circle and Football Fridays at the Eck,” said Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick.