FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Last June, 24-year-old Nicholas C. Mitchell shot his girlfriend four times after he suspected her of cheating.

That much was always clear.

Friday, an Allen Superior Court jury found him not guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Nicholas Mitchell

The victim – Shana M. Davis – had just gotten back home after a trip to Chicago when Mitchell accused her of cheating, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mitchell told police that he got into an argument with Davis about her being out of town for too long and he thought she was cheating on him, according to the affidavit. Mitchell admitted to shooting Davis four times with a .45 caliber handgun.

His defense attorney argued in court he did so out of self-defense.

Davis suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder, stomach area, left arm, and back area, according to the affidavit.

She required surgery and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to court documents.