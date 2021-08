ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a brand new start to a school year at Northwest Allen County Schools.

The start of the school year means the district NACS will officially welcome students to its brand new school, Aspen Meadow Elementary.

WANE 15 was live during First News with district officials at the new school. Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel gave advice to students. Most importantly, he said to make sure you keep up with school work.