Northrop graduate to compete on Wheel of Fortune

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you are a fan of Wheel of Fortune, you can catch a Fort Wayne connection on one of this week’s episodes.

Northrop High School graduate Christian Dixie will represent Ball State University during Wheel of Fortune’s College Week. Dixie, who is a freshman at Ball State, has applied to the show in the past as a Northrop student but was only asked to audition in Detroit after applying for College Week this year.

Being on Wheel of Fortune has been a dream of Dixie’s for some time, and he did everything to prepare ahead of his taping.

“I would play the several video game versions of the show and help practice and that’s how I would get better and better in learning the strategies and everything,” said Dixie.

Dixie said he is the first Ball State student to represent the school during College Week. You can catch Dixie on the Wheel of Fortune right here on WANE 15 on Tuesday night, March 17, at 7 o’clock.