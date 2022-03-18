FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Northrop High School social studies teacher has been placed on leave after he was charged with punching a 16-year-old student in the midst of an argument with another student.

Danny J. Lively, 57, was charged March 8 with criminal misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. Lively appeared in court the day he was charged and has a status conference hearing April 14, according to court documents.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 7 around 5 p.m., two students got into a “verbal altercation” in a hallway. As they argued, a social studies aide stepped in between the students to quell the fight, the affidavit said.

Danny Lively (Northrop High School directory)

At that point, Lively, who was walking down the hallway holding a lunch pale, intervened and stepped in the middle of the students himself, the affidavit said. He then pushed one of the students with his left hand. That student swatted or pushed Lively’s hand away, the affidavit said.

Lively then took up “a bladed and postured stance” against the student, dropped his lunch pale, and delivered a right-handed punch to the student’s face, the affidavit said.

As Lively continued to advance toward the student with his hands near or around the student’s head, the student appeared to try to “remove himself” from Lively, the affidavit said. The student then fell to the ground, and Lively got on top of the student, who kicked and flailed to free himself, the affidavit said.

The student was eventually able to separate himself from Lively, the affidavit said.

The incident was caught on a school surveillance camera.

The victim said the altercation between him and the other student started after he got a text from his girlfriend who said the other student wouldn’t leave her alone. He ran over to where his girlfriend was in the hallway of B-Hall on the first floor and started to argue with the student, trying to get him to leave. He admitted to pushing the other student in the chest and thought the other student pushed him back.

When the teachers stepped in, including Lively’s female aide who initially separated the two boys, the victim said Lively punched him and then both of them went to the floor. The victim started kicking Lively to get away from him and then another teacher pulled him away, the affidavit said.

A teacher who witnessed the fight said he heard a lot of yelling and initially thought it was a sports team practicing, then observed the female aide “struggling to get the other student away from the incident.”

The teacher said Lively was possibly “swinging” on the victim and demonstrated a punching motion,” the affidavit said. He then saw the two of them on the ground, according to court documents.

The other student told police he had a “beef” with the victim and they got into a verbal altercation in B-Hall, but the fight never got “real physical,” he said. He allowed that they may have pushed each other one time, stressing that the fight occurred between the victim and Lively.

“I may have beef with him, but he (the victim) was just trying to get away from him after he punched him,” the other student said.

In an interview with police, Lively said he’d gone to the defense of one of his fourth period students after he heard commotion in the hallway and yelled at both male students to leave. Lively said he believed the victim was an adult because he was wearing an employee T-shirt.

“I would never have touched a kid and would have protected (the other student),” Lively told Fort Wayne Police officer Christopher McBride.

After Lively said he yelled for the victim to leave, the victim refused and yelled at him: “What are you going to do, you fat old man?” Lively said the victim also used an expletive in referring to him.

Court documents indicate that the victim had a “noticeable discoloration underneath his right eye” and had pain to the front of his face where he was punched and to the left side of his neck. He said he had “a weird lump that wasn’t there before.”

The victim also had discoloration and scratch marks on his back and right shoulder blade area, possibly caused by his fall to the ground.

Lively also had discoloration to his nose and the top of his head, with pain to both areas. Lively also had several red shoe marks on the top of his head, consistent with being kicked, court documents said.

In a followup interview at the hospital, Lively reported his assertion that he thought the student was an adult.

“I know I swung once,” Lively said, “I don’t know if he hit me first. Lively said he was very angry, but he believed he would have acted differently had he known the victim was “a kid.”

He said when he fell to the ground, the victim repeatedly struck him in the head. The officer told Lively that after reviewing the camera footage, “It appeared as if the victim was, in fact, kicking Lively, but the kicks appeared to be an attempt to free himself from the defendant’s hold.”

Lively has not yet been arrested.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson said he has been placed on leave.

Lively was hired in March 2001 and taught social studies at Northrop, according to FWCS. He earned a $63,080 salary.

The district said it was not able to discuss the status of the students involved in the initial fight.

WANE 15 requested the surveillance video but the district said it was not able to release the video because it included student images.