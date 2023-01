FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid a portion of I-469 where multiple cars have crashed Wednesday morning.

ISP told WANE 15 around 1 p.m. troopers are shutting down a section of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen, however Google Maps shows traffic in several sections of I-469 slowed or stopped.