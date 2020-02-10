Northeast Indiana towns hoping to be focus of new HGTV show

LAGRANGE & KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Northeast Indiana towns are hoping to be the focus of a new show on the popular home improvement network HGTV.

Both LaGrange and Kendallville have thrown their hats into the ring as potential locations for the upcoming HGTV show “Hometown Takeover”. LaGrange uploaded their’s to Facebook and Kendallville uploaded their’s to YouTube.

“When we saw this on social media it just kind of rang to our hearts that this is something we totally should do and it’s exactly what the town needs,” said Matt Bomtrager, co-chair of LaGrange’s newly formed Main Street Program.

The six-episode series will send HGTV personalities Ben and Erin Napier to a small town with a population of less than 40,000 people. They will rehab businesses, homes, and other public spaces. In an email, a media representative for Discovery, who owns HGTV, said: “Ever since Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town helped transform Laurel, Mississippi, fans from small towns across America have flooded HGTV with requests to take on the reno of their home town. The goal of Home Town Takeover is to bring the unique skills and experience of Ben & Erin, who will be leading this effort, to another small town to help it on the journey to transformation and revitalization.”

Kendallville and LaGrange submitted videos pitching their communities to the network, highlighting what the town and people have to offer and what they need help with.

“The way we approached our video was to show all of our positives but still show some of the bruises in the apple,” said Kristen Johnson, Exec. Director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We tried to find a balance, that was a difficult thing when we were discussing the video because we do need help so we want them to come here and fix the issues that we have but on the other hand, we’re proud of what we have.”

Johnson said Kendallville has been improving. They were recently named to 24/7 Wall Street’s list of top 50 places to live, but Johnson said that there is still more than can be done to make Kendallville the best community it can be.

“One of the benefits that I think would really help Kendallville, we have a lot going for us. We have a new streetscape that’s coming in this year in our downtown but we still have a lot of empty store fronts or storefronts that really haven’t been updated for 30 or 40 years.”

As for LaGrange, Bomtrager said he feels like there is so much potential in his town, but then need a boost to reach that potential.

“It’s a fantastic place to live and just grow your family but there are some things that need some help, need some work,” said Bomtrager. “We just need a little extra help with that and we feel like LaGrange has some great bones to it. There’s a lot of history here.”

It is a crowded competition with communities all around the country making their case, so it is hard to tell what kind of shot the towns have but they are hoping the prospect of it will inspire their neighbors to do more.

“We are already a very tight and close community but even if we’re not picked I know that it’s going to wake up some of the people in town and it’s going to bring more volunteers to help us,” said Nancy Flores, co-chair of the LaGrange Main Street Program.

The show may even change the public’s perception of what small town America really is like.

“I do think that this project in itself is going to highlight a lot of small towns and just their charm but their needs as well,” said Johnson. “Hopefully private investors and others will see some of these and say, hey, I really want to make that thrive.”

The deadline for towns to enter was Friday. Paulding and Antwerp, Ohio both submitted entries as well. Paulding’s is available on YouTube and Antwerp’s is available on Facebook. The show is scheduled to air on HGTV sometime in 2021.