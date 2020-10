FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All northbound lanes of Spy Run Avenue have been reopened at Superior Street after a crash near the Historic Old Fort.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Spy Run Ave around 12:45 p.m. Monday on reports of a crash with injuries, though it’s nor clear at this time how severe the injuries are.

Dispatchers confirmed that the road is back open after been shut down for about an hour.