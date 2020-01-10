Closings and Delays
One person dead, several injured in I-69 crash

by: WANE Staff Reports

The scene of crash on I-69 that left one person dead and two others injured.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person has died and two others are injured following a single vehicle crash on I-69.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near the 315.2 mile marker.

Investigators at the scene tell WANE 15 a vehicle coming from westbound I-469 missed the curve onto I-69 and went through the grass, leading to the crash.

The people injured were taken to an area hospital. It’s not clear how severe their injuries are.

All northbound lanes of I-69 near Dupont Road are being re-routed to I-469 due to the crash, according to police.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

