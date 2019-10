FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A portion of Coliseum Boulevard was shut down Saturday morning after a trailer fire, authorities said.

Fort Wayne Dispatchers tell WANE 15 the northbound lanes at Coliseum near E. State Blvd. were closed after a trailer being hauled by a vehicle went up in flames shortly before 8:15 a.m. The trailer was said to be fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire and dispatchers could not tell WANE 15 how it started.