FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, one lucky Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) student not only got to celebrate the start of summer break, but also walked away with a new vehicle.

The five high schools within FWCS’s district each held senior activities to celebrate the last day of the school year, but one student at North Side High School won the vehicle through the Kelley Attendance Incentive Car Giveaway.

Laila Moorer, a freshman at North Side High School, won a new vehicle on the last day of the school year through the Kelley Attendance Incentive Car Giveaway.

Laila Moorer, a freshman at North Side High School, won the vehicle through a random drawing as part of the giveaway.

“I’ve been working on this the entire year, and I’m just so excited,” Moorer said.

Chuck Kelley with Kelley Automotive Group said students can qualify for the drawing by having perfect attendance throughout the school year.

“There’s nothing better than random acts of kindness,” Kelley said. “We are privileged to do this for these kids.”

Kelley said they have done the vehicle giveaway for around 15 years.