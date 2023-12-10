FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Side High School students and staff celebrate the 36 annual Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer Sunday.

Santa will join 17 families with 85 children at the party with food, an open gym, crafts, games and performances by North Side’s Dance 5.

Students of North Side High School raise money and gather donations from community partners to adopt families to buy and wrap presents for the children. Some students celebrate with the same adopted families year after year allowing for lasting relationships with the families they help.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at North Side High School located at 475 E. State Boulevard.