North Manchester man dies in car crash after striking tree

Anthony Wayne Sumner, 51, of North Manchester collided with a tree and died in car crash.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) – A North Manchester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash between the intersection of Country Club Road and CR 200 S in Wayne Township Saturday morning around 2:28 a.m.

Photos provided by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Anthony Wayne Sumner, 51, was traveling eastbound on CR 200 S, did not stop at Country Club Road, and struck a tree on the east side of the intersection.

Sumner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.