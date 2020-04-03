Nonprofits make adjustments, look ahead to accept donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As spring temperatures continue to rise, so does the cabin fever people are experiencing during this time of social distancing. Many are now turning to spring cleaning to occupy their time, but two organizations are teaming up to make a simple request – don’t throw out your gently used furniture and other items just yet.

Because of coronavirus concerns, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and Habitat for Humanity’s Fort Wayne ReStore have had to make significant changes to the way they do business. Both organizations rely heavily on donations to keep things running, but there are now added precautions they’re having to take.

Mustard Seed is closed to the public and is not currently accepting item donations.

Instead, they’re asking people to hold on to their gently used items until a special Community Collection Day tentatively scheduled for June 20th. It’ll take the place of the organization’s traditional “Saturday at the Seed” event.

Instead of the usual format, they’ll join forces with Habitat’s ReStore and the Franciscan Center to adapt to a “Stuff a Truck” style event where they’ll pick up items using pickup and box trucks.

The organizations are looking for clean, gently used items with all of their parts. You can also help make the process easier for volunteers by labeling donations in bags and boxes using the following categories:

Clothing Baby, Children’s, Adult, Professional

Books Children’s, Adult, or Cook Books

Kitchenware

Linens Sheets, Towels, or Blankets

Knick-Knacks

Larger items do not need to be labeled, but all small parts should be in bags and attached to the item.

While Mustard Seed is completely shut down during this time, Habitat’s ReStore has adjusted its business model to still accommodate purchases and donations.

The ReStore’s Lima Road location is not open for the public to browse, but it has opened an online only purchase option that’ll begin on Tuesday, April 7 at 9 a.m.

The store is also offering no-contact pickup service of all purchased items. Likewise, the donation lane will be open at the ReStore for limited and no-contact drop offs from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The ReStore is specifically looking for appliances, furniture, hardware, and other household items.

You can learn more about Mustard Seed and Habitat’s Fort Wayne ReStore on their websites.