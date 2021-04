FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call of a shooting at the Traveler’s Inn located at 4606 East Washington Blvd. Saturday morning around 10:56 a.m.

A resident told WANE 15 that he saw a man taking his garbage out when another man came up and shot him outside by the garbage bins. The man who was shot was taken by an ambulance to be treated.

Traveler’s Inn scene around 11:40 a.m.

Fort Wayne police said that the injuries are non-life-threatening. No additional information at the time.