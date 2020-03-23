Non-essential businesses react to “Stay at Home” order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jason Minich is the owner of Catalyst Fitness with 3 gyms in Fort Wayne. It’s a company that he has built up over 15 years that will now have to close its doors after the stay at home order by the governor, which closes non-essential businesses.

“A lot of our customers it’s part of their daily life, part of their daily routine, and it’s important to them. There’s going to be a lot of upset people, but at the end of the day we have to do what we need to do to take care of people,” says Minich.

This order not only affects fitness centers and gyms, but also nail salons, tattoo parlors, hair salons, and barbershops, among others. All of which have employees who will now be facing tough financial situations.

“Financially it’s hurting a lot, some of our employees are going to be out of work for a little while, but we are doing the best we can to come up with alternative ways to make sure that they are taken care of,” explains Minich, “I don’t have it all figured out yet, but we are doing the best we can.”

Joe Martinez is the owner of United Barber and expresses the same sentiment, “We are all just going to work together through this man, and see what we can do to keep the bills paid.”

Even in this time of hardship and struggle Minich still is promoting a positive outlook, “The sun is going to rise tomorrow, we will get through this. Just take care of yourself, and if you have to stay home, 10 minutes a day, is less than 1% of your day. So you can take 10 minutes to get up, get out and be active. Get off the social media, get off the television, maybe go outside for a walk or do something to stay active during this time.

The “Stay at Home” order runs from March 25-April 7. The state has set up a hotline to answer any questions you may have

The Critical Industries Hotline will open Tuesday (3/24) at 9 a.m. to help guide businesses and industries with the executive order.

This center, reachable by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov, is for business and industry questions only.