Nominations open for Allen County community service award

The following is a release from the Allen County Board of Commissioners:

The Allen County Board of Commissioners today announced that nominations

are now being accepted for the fourth annual “Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award,”

designed to honor volunteerism and community service work in the names of the longtime

community advocates.



Nominations will be accepted through July 31. Forms are available online here or at the Board of

Commissioners office in Suite 410 of Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street.



Nominees will be evaluated based on four criteria:

• Vision and action: seeing a need in their community and taking steps to meet that need

• Selflessness and sacrifice: devoting their time and energy in service to their community

without seeking recognition or reward

• Commitment and perseverance: working through difficulties and challenges to achieve their

goal

• Impact: making a positive impact in their community through their work and serving as

encouragement for others to do likewise.



The award will be presented in September. The recipient will receive an individual plaque and

their names will be included on a perpetual plaque that will remain in the Commissioners’

office. The recipient will also receive a $250 check from Fire-Police City-County Federal Credit

Union which is handling a special account established by an anonymous donor for recipients of

the award.



The commissioners established the award to be presented annually to an individual or individuals

who reside in Allen County and have lived a life of service to our community outside of their

regular profession in the example and tradition set by the Vandeveers. The Vandeveers are best

known in the community for their tireless advocacy on behalf of police and firefighters, which

included creating and maintaining the Allen County Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on

North Wells Street. They were also instrumental in making improvements to the Baker-Fairfield

neighborhood where they lived and worked. Linda Vandeveer passed away September 29,

2016, after battling Stage 4 terminal cancer.