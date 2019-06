The Noble County Sheriff’s Department has put out a request on Facebook for the public to help identify the people in the above video.

According to the sheriff’s department, this is part of a 2-month long string of harassment and trespassing complaints in the Crooked Lake area near State Road 109 and the south county line.

If you can identify the two males in the video or provide any leads, the sheriff’s department is asking that you contact them at (260)636-2182.