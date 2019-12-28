Noble County K9 sniffs out drugs in package, crystal meth seized

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — Twas the night before Christmas and the Noble County Narcotics Unit was busy taking meth off the streets.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 32 pounds of crystal meth were seized before being delivered to an undisclosed address in rural LaOtto on Dec. 24.

On Dec. 20, a day after the largest reported methamphetamine seizure in Noble County, the Noble County Narcotics Unit was informed of another possible delivery of a large amount of crystal meth coming into Noble County.

The officers assigned to the Narcotics Unit began working an investigation with officers from other agencies in California who tracked a package that was to be delivered to an address in rural LaOtto, a press release said.

A Noble County judge granted a search warrant for the package, which was tracked to a local delivery company and detained prior to delivery.

Noble County Sergeant Carey Coney and his K9 partner Ike were assigned to conduct a K9 search of the package prior to being opened.

Ike alerted of drugs in the package and another search warrant was granted.

When the Narcotics Unit opened the package, they found approximately 32 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged with multiple items designed to deter K9 units from sniffing out drugs. However, this did not deter Ike from detecting what was inside.

Raul Ruiz

After doing more investigating, authorities tracked down Raul Ruiz, of California, and he was taken into custody for the incident.

Police said Ruiz will face charges in California and Indiana.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Noble County Narcotics Unit.