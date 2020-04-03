Noble County announces first COVID-19 death

The following is a release from Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff, M.D.:

The Noble County Health Department announced today cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported at the Sacred Heart Home long term care facility in Noble County, including the first death in the county.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer stated, “We know that people older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic. We ask that everyone join in our efforts to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as offering residents access to mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.”

No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

We are working closely with state and federal officials implement infection control protocols to prevent further spread within the facility.

To prevent community spread, long-term care facilities should be following the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) guidelines:

· Identify a separate space that is used only for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients;

· Limit patient contact to only essential direct care providers;

· Establish a tracking system to monitor and manage infection control activities and residents and staff member who are symptomatic Click here for a complete list of the ISDH guidelines for long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

· Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

· Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

· Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

· Rarely, fecal contamination.

Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.