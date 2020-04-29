Noble Co. Health Dept. says majority of positive cases are at two long term care facilities

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Health Department says the majority of positive COVID-19 tests in the county have occurred in two long term care facilities: Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

The health department added that every one of the county’s 11 known COVID-19 related deaths have been residents at the two facilities. No further information on the cases will be made available to due to patient privacy laws.

The department encourages the community to find alternative methods of interacting with methods to ensure their safety.

In addition, the Noble County Health Department said they are taking extra precautions to begin taking appointments for for childhood immunizations beginning on Monday, May 4.

They said appointments will only be available by appointment only with priority given to children under two, especially those that have had no immunizations.

Upon arrival at the Health Department, patients are to remain in their vehicle in the parking lot until called into the building for evaluation and immunizations. Only one accompanying adult will be allowed to come in with each child unless a second adult is needed for interpretation services. No other family members or friends will be permitted to come into the building. They must remain in their vehicle.

The clinic will be cleared of previous clients and will be wiped down prior to the arrival of the next patient.

Masks or other covering of the nose and mouth will be required of all clients and staff over the age of 2 years.