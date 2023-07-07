FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Everything so far has been expected.”

Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger told WANE 15 he had seen no surprises in his first six months since he took over for fellow Republican David Gladieux on Jan. 1.

However, he had seen a couple headaches.

“The frustrating thing is trying to get things accomplished as quick as you can,” he said. “And it doesn’t always work that way.”

Hershberger cited the headline-grabbing process and debate over a likely new jail as an obvious example of things that go slowly. Less obvious are things like a new website (scheduled to go live at the end of July) and equipping the department with body cameras.

“I wanted to get that done, or at least get it started this year, but it just didn’t work out financially,” Hershberger said. “So we’re looking at some grant money. We just missed out on the timing, but we’ll hopefully get that done next year.”

The sheriff has no vote in whether or not to build a new jail; he’ll run whatever jail county commissioners and council members choose. But Hershberger touted the benefits of new.

“Forty-some years ago (when the current jail was built), the internet wasn’t around.” The concrete and cinderblocks make new hardwiring difficult and wireless internet almost impossible.

Hershberger said more online resources would allow inmates to “zoom call” into court, which would save officers transportation time. Inmates would also have enhanced access to the voluntary JCAP program, which helps them beat chemical and drug addictions.

During his campaign, Hershberger promised to be more visible and he said he’s most proud of those steps.

Internally, he said he met with most of the 330 employees he oversees to hear any concerns or suggestions they had.

“I’ve been around a long time but I don’t know everybody,” he noted.

“Some came with legitimate concerns or questions or things to maybe implement. It made me feel connected that I gave the employees the opportunity to buy into this, because it’s not me. It’s the employees that make this run.”

To the public, he has helped elevate the department’s presence on social media. He also added more school resource officers at Southwest Allen Community Schools, per the district’s request, and a community resource officer in Monroeville, similar to the officers the department provides to Huntertown, Grabill and Leo/Cedarville.

“They work in that town, full-time, eight hours a day, 40 hours a week and then the town reimburses us part of the salary, or the majority of the salary, so it’s a win-win,” he explained. “They don’t have to hire a police officer and we get to add staff.”

Herberger also said the department took another step towards transparency by requesting the Indiana State Police to investigate the recent death of Courtney Eugene Luckadoo, 35, who was in the jail for fewer than 45 minutes when he had a medical emergency on May 20.

“We’re not going to investigate anything that happens in there ourselves. We will be there to assist the state police and whatever they need.”

WANE 15 asked the Indiana State Police for an update on that investigation and has yet to hear back.