FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you have no plans Sunday, starting October 1, head downtown to shop at the pop-up Union Street Market.

The shop local Sundays begin October 1 and run every Sunday through October. Each week participants can expect to see 15 to 20 different pop-up vendors offering a variety of goods. This is on top of the 18 merchants who are there every day of the week. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To find out more information about Union Street Market and to see what events are happening today head to their website.