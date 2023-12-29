BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton Police and other agencies are searching for suspects after police find a male suffering from wounds from a beating Friday afternoon.

In a press release from Bluffton Police Department at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Friday Bluffton Police were dispatched to Valley Park Apartments in the 300 block of West Dustman Road. Bluffton Police were called on reports of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police found a male who had not been shot, but instead suffered wounds from a beating that took place in a truck while driving on Dustman Road. The male claimed to have been beaten by at least 1 firearm while in the truck. The male then exited the vehicle and ran to his apartment at Valley Park Apartments.

While the male was running he reportedly heard gunshots coming from the area of the truck. Wells County EMS was dispatched to the scene to provide treatment and transport the male to a local hospital.

Police are still attempting to locate the suspect vehicle, a blue pickup truck occupied by two male subjects. The truck was last seen leaving the Bluffton area on SR 116.

Multiple police agencies are currently searching for the vehicle and suspects.