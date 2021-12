Members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department hold a ceremonial check for $12,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Employees of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were given the go-ahead to forgo shaving last month by Sheriff David Gladieux and Toys for Tots was the beneficiary.

As a result of “No-shave November,” the department was able to raise $12,000 dollars for the agency that helps ensure kids have a Merry Christmas.

Employees contributed $6,000 through donations and Sheriff Gladieux chipped in another $6,000 from his fund.