FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Indiana Department of Child Services case worker who admitted her role in falsifying records of visits to homes she never made received a suspended sentence Wednesday.

Jerika J. Bland, 26, accepted a deal from Allen County prosecutors where she pleaded guilty to one felony count of official misconduct.

Jerika Bland

In return, prosecutors dropped three felony counts of obstruction of justice they previously filed against Bland and recommended she serve a one year and 183 day suspended sentence. An Allen Superior Court judge accepted the deal and ordered Bland to serve her sentence on probation.

Bland, also known as Erika Bland, had been accused of falsifying visits to homes between February and September 2021. She was fired after working for DCS in Allen County for two years, according to court documents.

In court documents, investigators accused her of falsifying 14 entries related to visits with eight children and four families. During the investigation, families told DCS officials they had never met with Bland despite some of her records showing she had, according to court documents.

DCS requires family case managers to record “all actions they take on a case in the DCS electronic case management filing system called Management Gateway for Indiana Kids or MaGIK.”

DCS supervisors and juvenile court judges “rely on the assign FCM to give them complete, accurate and unbiased information” on CHINS, or “Child in need of services” cases. CHINS cases are related to abuse and neglect, the affidavit said.

DCS policy and federal regulation require that CHINS children be seen “face to face every 30 days to assess their welfare and at least every other visit be in the child’s home to assess the living conditions.”

One investigator gave Bland the benefit of the doubt on reported visits that were “questionable.” During a “voluntary, noncustodial Interview” in November 2021, Bland denied falsifying MaGIK entries regarding face-to-face visits with foster children, but admitted that some of the dates and locations of her MaGIK entries were inaccurate.