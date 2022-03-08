INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — After nearly three hours of debate, the Indiana Senate passed the permitless carry bill 30-20.

Since it also passed the House, it now heads to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Holcomb has not given a position on the bill or the overall concept of permitless carry.

Known as “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” it’s a change to Indiana law some Republican legislators have been working on for years.

The proposal would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

Final vote in Indiana Senate on permitless carry bill.

The vote was followed by immediate reaction.

“I wish I was surprised by the undemocratic manner that permitless carry language was pushed through the Legislature, but it’s unfortunately all too common at our Statehouse,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) in a statement. “Despite the opposition from Hoosiers and our top law enforcement officer, this dangerous bill was approved out of the General Assembly, circumventing the proper legislative process and ensuring increased danger in our streets.”

“Hoosiers value their Second Amendment rights, yet under the current regime they are forced to ask the government for extra permission in order to exercise the fundamental right of carrying a firearm for self-defense,” said John Weber, NRA state director in Indiana. “The NRA is proud to have played a key role in getting this bill to the governor’s desk and we hope he will sign it.”

The proposal has drawn strong objections from major police organizations.

It was sidelined earlier in the session by Republican Senate leaders after a Senate committee approved an amendment supporters criticized as gutting the bill.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has told lawmakers that if they “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

Republicans on a House-Senate conference committee inserted the permit repeal provisions last Wednesday into an unrelated bill.

This story will be updated as more details come in.