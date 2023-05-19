FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to the 1100 block of Burgess Street on Fort Wayne’s West side after receiving reports of a burning house shortly before 4:30 AM Friday morning. Police arrived on-scene and reported the entire backside of the building was burning.

Fort Wayne firefighters work to battle an early morning fire.

According to a release provided by the FWFD, the burning home was vacant or abandoned, so nobody was inside at the time of the fire. According to the release, it took firefighters less than 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported. FWFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.