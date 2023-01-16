FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday night.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire at 2008 South Hanna Street.

Traffic is currently blocked off at the intersection of Hanna Street and Lasselle Street as crews work to clear the scene.

A WANE 15 crew member on the scene said at least three fire trucks were there, as well as an emergency medical crew.

No physical flames were seen from outside the house and crews were able to get the fire under control.